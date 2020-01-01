To Go Crowler Sales

Monday-Thursday 3-7 Friday-Saturday 12-7 Sunday 12-5

The process is straight forward and follows Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines for safety.

We may permit up to five members of the public at one time in the place of public accommodation for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders, so long as those individuals are at least six feet apart from one another while on premises.

You will not be allowed to browse. Please try and place your order on-line or by phone. We will place our Crowler menu outside the front door for viewing prior to entering the tap room if you cannot place your order ahead of time.

Curbside pick-up, orders MUST be made online or via phone prior to pick-up.

We will place the beer in the trunk or rear gate of the vehicle to follow the law for curbside pick-up.

Call 763-657-7231 to order ahead of time, or email info@fsbc.beer.

Any staff handling packaging will be wearing gloves to reduce exposure risk, to check the customer’s ID and then place the beer in the trunk of the car to follow the law for curbside pick-up. Staff will wash hands constantly and avoid touching their face. Further, surfaces like entry doors and cooler doors/handles, as well as POS machine tools (like screens or card readers) will be cleaned very frequently.

Our online store is also open. You will find our Founding Memberships as well as Gift Cards for sale.

We appreciate your support in this difficult time, and together, we will get through this!